Manchester United News Roundup: Barcelona enter race to sign Paul Pogba, Man Utd eye £63m man for next window and more - 13th October 2020

Manchester United have started the season in poor form, losing 2 of their first three games. The Red Devils will take on Newcastle when the Premier League returns after the international break.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 13th of October, 2020

Barcelona enter race to sign Paul Pogba

Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Mole). The midfielder, who contracted the COVID-19 virus before the season began, has been in poor form for the Red Devils this season.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United

Paul Pogba has 12 months left on his Manchester United contract, with the club holding the option to extend it for an additional year. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the midfielder after Pogba admitted in an interview that it's his dream to play for the Los Blancos. He said:

"Many things have been said. Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?"

The midfielder spent most of last season sidelined by an ankle injury and was only available to play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Premier League restart. The Red Devils have also signed midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer from Ajax.

Manchester United considering a move for Jules Kounde

Manchester United are considering a move for Sevilla defender Jules Koude, according to the ESPN. The Red Devils have been criticised for not signing a central defender last window with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly struggling in the Premier League.

Kounde attracted attention from neighbours Manchester City, but the Cityzens decided to sign Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias instead. The French U-21 defender was brilliant against the United in their semi-final clash in the Europa League last season.

Sevilla will reportedly hold out for a fee as high as £63 million for the defender next summer. Kounde is an agile defender who is great on the ball, and can complement captain Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof cannot explain Manchester United's poor start to the season

Manchester United have started the season poorly in the Premier League, conceding 11 goals in the first three games. Lindelof, who was left on the bench for the humiliating defeat at the hands of Tottenham, is unsure of why his club side have struggled so much after a strong end to last season.

Speaking to Aftonbladet (as translated by Sport Witness) he said:

"It hasn’t been the best start for us in the league, I don’t know what it’s all about. If it’s because we played for a long time in Europe [last season] and didn’t get the time off we usually get, is difficult to answer. We probably had 1-2 weeks together before the league started and we haven’t got to the level we’ve wanted. But I think after this international break, a lot of players are back and ready to perform at the level we can"