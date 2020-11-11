Manchester United head into the international break following a much-needed morale boosting win over Everton in the Premier League. The Red Devils face a 11-week run with midweek games when they return on November 21 to face West Brom.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 11th November 2020.

Barcelona want Manchester United midfielder in January

Barcelona have expressed their interest in signing Manchester United U-23's midfielder Arnau Puigmal in January, according to Sport. The 19-year-old's contract at Old Trafford ends in 2021, but the Catalan giants want to negotiate a move in January.

The versatile midfielder, who has also been used as a full-back and wing-back in Manchester United youth teams, arrived from Espanyol in the 2017-18 season.

A set-piece specialist, the Spaniard is one of the more senior players in the U-23 setup this season and also the top scorer for the side, despite not playing in all the games.

Arnau Puigmal of Manchester United

The Red Devils have a number of talented midfielders coming through the system such as James Garner, Dylan Levitt and Ethan Galbraith. French wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri has also started to hit his stride, so it won't be easy for Puigmal to get into the first team.

Barcelona are planning to sign the Spaniard for their B team, which would give the youngster more exposure in first-team football than he has received in England.

The Blaugrana attempted to sign the youngster when he was 16 but were beaten to the punch by United.

Ryan Giggs wants Manchester United to be patient with Solskjaer

Former Manchester United midfielder and coach Ryan Giggs hopes the club will give his former colleague Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time at Old Trafford. The Norwegian manager has come under severe criticism this season following the club's recent losses to Arsenal and İstanbul Başakşehir.

Giggs, who was handed the United managerial position for four matches after the sacking of David Moyes, acknowledged that Solskjaer needs more time to stamp his authority on the side. The Welshman believes Solskjaer has gotten the recruitment right since taking over the reins of the club.

"It's a tough job at the moment. What Manchester United have had in the last four to five years is a mix of Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho players. Ole is trying to get back to what Manchester United used to be, picking young hungry players - like Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire.

"But he's unfortunate in a way to be in the same era as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Klopp is in his fourth year at Liverpool. Pep established Man City during that time. Mauricio Pochettino has had six years with Spurs. Ole has to be given time too. You need that time to mould your team into the way you want them to play, although whether managers always get that time in this day and age is another thing," Giggs said.