Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford after experiencing a recent upturn in their fortunes since the last international break, winning three of their four games during this period.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 1st of November, 2020.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes that he can prosper with Paul Pogba

Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes is confident that he can prosper while playing together with Paul Pogba. The Frenchman combined well with the 26-year-old towards the end of last season as Manchester United finished third in the Premier League.

"We have a good relationship, I know him from Italy, but now I have the chance to be in a team with a World Cup winner so I think we can do great things"



Bruno Fernandes explains his relationship with Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has found himself on the bench in the last few games as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has elected to use a double pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred. However, Pogba put in an impressive performance against RB Leipzig in a game the Red Devils won 5-0.

"I have a good relationship with him both on and off the pitch. He's a funny guy; he always wants to joke. I know him from Italy already, but now I have the chance to be in a team with a World Cup winner. It's always a pleasure being in a team with him because I can learn a lot from him, and he can learn a lot from me. Together we can do great things," said Fernandes about Poga.

Bruno Fernandes saying he watched the video of Roy Keane & Patrick Vieira in the tunnel recently

Fernandes continued in this regard:

"He was there. He was fighting, holding the ball in the corner for us. He did a really good job. Maybe some people think he was angry because he wanted to play and that he wants to leave the club. Everyone knows the qualities Paul has. He is doing very well. Being on the bench is a problem for everyone. But this problem is a motivation for Paul. He uses this as a motivation, and he is helping the team a lot when he comes in and plays like he did in the last game in the Champions League".

Ole Gunnar Solskajaer isn't worried about Manchester United's league position

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't bothered about the club's current position of 15th in the fledgling English Premier League table. The Red Devils have a game in hand as they started their league campaign a week later than most other clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been head and shoulders above the rest of the pack in the last two seasons, but the Norwegian believes that it could be a much tighter competition in the Premier League this season. Speaking ahead of Manchester United's game against Arsenal, Solskaer said:

"It’s going to be tighter and a lot more unpredictable. I don’t think you will see anyone running away with it. Quite a few teams are going to be in with a chance. It is going to be a long season, with a lot of games, based on a very short rest after the end of last season."

The Manchester United manager continued in this regard:

"Every manager is going on about the same thing, the importance of looking after the players. I don’t want to predict how many points will be necessary to win the title this season, but you can see already that records are unlikely to be broken. Last season, we started really poorly. We had two wins from our first nine matches. We still finished all right, but it’s better if you can pick up more points in the first few weeks of the season."