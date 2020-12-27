Manchester United News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes reveals dressing room talks after Leicester draw, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses midfielder's costly error - 26th December 2020

Manchester United drew away to Leicester City on Saturday, halting their 10-match winning run away from home in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were coasting to a win before Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser to keep the Foxes above the Manchester giants on the points table.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 26th December 2020.

'I might tear my hair out': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remarks on Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes frustrates him at times but asserted that the Portuguese midfielder must be allowed to take risks in a game.

The 25-year-old was at fault when he gave the ball away for Leicester City's equaliser by Harvey Barnes.

Speaking after the draw against Leicester City, Solskjaer said:

"He creates chances, scores goals, takes risks -- which any United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do. He's definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass. Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there's an easier pass ... but you can't take that away from Bruno."

Advertisement

"You want him to be the X-factor who has players ahead of him making runs so I'm pleased with his influence this season and this year. He's always there supporting his teammates. He does have players ahead of him making runs and giving him opportunities to play those passes. We all have a role to play, he's playing his role to the best of his ability."

Bruno Fernandes reveals Manchester United dressing room talks after Leicester draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the dressing room was immensely disappointed after their draw against Leicester City.

The Red Devils went ahead with two goals but were pegged back twice by Barnes and Jamie Vardy.

Fernandes revealed:

"I was really happy when I got in the dressing room and I saw everyone disappointed and saying the things we had to do better. You are creating a winning mentality and we are not happy with this point."

"We are frustrated, we know we had the chance to get three points, it was important for us because we want to win all the games. They have a good team, but we had the chances to win the game and be more than 2-1 at 85 minutes."