Manchester United News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes thrives in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, says former player; Raphael Varane hailed as best defender at Old Trafford, and more - September 3, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men will look to stretch their winning run to four games with a victory over their old foes.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Bruno Fernandes thrives in the absence of his illustrious compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Raphael Varane as the best defender at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 3, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Bruno Fernandes thrives in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Bruno Fernandes has been close to his prolific self in recent games.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Bruno Fernandes plays his best when Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the pitch.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has found game time hard to come by this season at Manchester United. He has been used from the bench in the last three games, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Consequently, Fernandes has enjoyed a stellar run of form, wearing the armband in Harry Maguire’s absence and leading from the front.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Fernandes thrives in the knowledge that he is the main man on the pitch.

“It’s not a coincidence that Fernandes is playing better with Ronaldo not on the pitch. For Fernandes, when he is on with Ronaldo, maybe he feels like there is a bigger player than him in that team. He plays better when he knows he is the best player in the team, his performances have shown that,” said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor added that Fernandes would want Ronaldo to start every game from the bench, cherishing the role of a leader on the field.

“He would probably prefer Ronaldo to not be starting. What I have spotted about Fernandes is that he isn’t throwing his arms up in the air. He is looking like a leader. No complaining about your teammates, be a leader on the pitch,” said Agbonlahor.

Fernandes scored the winner against Southampton last weekend.

Paul Robinson hails Raphael Varane as best defender at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane has been in impeccable form in recent games.

Paul Robinson believes Raphael Varane is Manchester United’s best central defender.

The Frenchman struggled in his debut season after joining the Red Devils last summer. However, he has been flawless alongside new signing Lisandro Martinez in the last three games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Varane has vindicated Ten Hag’s decision to drop Harry Maguire.

“100 per cent (Varane is the best centre-back at Old Trafford). Martinez looked like a different player with Varane next to him. For me, Varane has to start. He is a brilliant player. He reads the game well and is a leader at the back. Maguire was not having a good time of it. It was a gutsy decision from the manager, but one that I felt needed to be taken. Ten Hag’s decision has been proved right,” said Robinson.

Robinson also added that the midfield has shielded the new backline better in recent games.

“Varane and Martinez look very accomplished. What has helped them is that the team has defended from the front. They have pressed well. That back four looks a lot more sturdy with Varane at the heart of it,” said Robinson.

Manchester United have conceded just one goal in their last three games after Varane replaced Maguire.

Manchester United failed in late attempt to sign Raul de Tomas

Raul De Tomas was wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United failed in their attempt to sign Raul de Tomas on transfer deadline day, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League giants were looking for a new No. 9 all summer and dived for the Spaniard in the final hours of the transfer window. The 27-year-old remained eager to leave Espanyol after falling out of favour under manager Diego Martinez.

De Tomas was willing to move to Old Trafford, and the two clubs held talks to facilitate a move in the eleventh hour. However, a breakthrough could not be achieved, and the transfer failed to materialise.

