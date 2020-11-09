Manchester United News Roundup: Club considering move for £45 million winger in January, Neville slams Solskjaer for not starting Pogba - 9th November 2020 

Manchester United go into the international break lingering at 14th spot in the Premier League points table, albeit with a game in hand.

The Red Devils will hope that their international players return fit from their respective fixtures as they aim to climb up the league table and secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 9th November 2020

Manchester United considering £45 million move for Dembele in January

Manchester United are considering a move for Ousmane Dembele in the January transfer window, according to TeamTalk. The Frenchman has worked his way back into Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's plans in the past two months, starting and scoring in their most recent La Liga game against Real Betis.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona

The Red Devils might look into the market for a right-winger with Mason Greenwood failing to hit the heights of last season. The news comes despite the fact that summer signing Amad Diallo will join the squad in January, giving United a boost in the right-wing spot.

Only Liverpool [14] and Man City [13] have won more Premier League games than Man Utd [12] since Bruno Fernandes made his debut in the competition.



What an impact he has had so far. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/F1cRqG3Gun — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 9, 2020

Barcelona were reportedly willing to let Dembele leave for a fee of £45 million in the summer. The Blaugrana have posted heavy losses and might need to sell some of their prized assets to balance the books.

Manchester United should start Paul Pogba, says Phil Neville

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville feels the Red Devils must start Paul Pogba. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred starting Fred and Scott McTominay for their work-rate and industrious nature over the Frenchman in big games this season.

Speaking after United's game against Everton, Neville said:

"I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team. For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play then Pogba has to play. You can play one of them [Nemanja] Matic, Fred or [Scott] McTominay and then you play Pogba with [Bruno] Fernandes.

"I’d rather go out there and score goals, go out there and go for the win playing the Manchester United way with Pogba in the team. I know I’ve said about him wanting to leave, not wanting to be there and his inconsistencies but I still think he’s one of the best midfielders around. That’s why I’m thinking: Why is Paul Pogba not in that team?"