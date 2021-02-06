Manchester United News Roundup: Club name their asking price for Pogba, Solskjaer on United's transfer plans, and more - 6th February 2021

Manchester United will look to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table when they play Everton on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester United from 6th February 2021.

Manchester United name their price for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been linked with an exit as his contract will expire in the summer of 2022. There have been no constructive talks of him signing an extension at Old Trafford. Juventus and Real Madrid are a couple of clubs who have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but they will have to fork out €60 million for him, as per Calciomercato.

Pogba has had mixed spells at Manchester United since moving for a club-record fee in 2016. At times, it has been reported that the player had grown disillusioned at the club.

Paul Pogba picks up his @ManUtd Player of the Month award 👏 pic.twitter.com/duAAkYvnOx — utdreport (@utdreport) February 5, 2021

Fernandes says Solskjaer has been 'angry' at him twice

Bruno Fernandes has been instrumental to Manchester United’s rise up the Premier League table this season. The Portuguese arrived in January last year and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built the team around him to a good degree of success.

Despite that, Fernandes has revealed that Solskjaer has given him a telling off a couple of times. However, he does not mind it as long as it gets the best out of the players.

"He has his moments, like everyone else. I think he's been really mad at me twice,” Fernandes said. "It's not so much, I've played 54 games now. During those fights he has been angry with me twice, it's not bad, so I'm happy with that," said Fernandes.

"But I think it's important. Sometimes he has to be calm, other times he has to scream and yell at his players. It's about how to get the best out of the players," added Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes: "He [Solskjær] has his moments, like everyone else. I think he's been really mad at me twice. It's not so much, I've played 54 games now. During those fights he has been angry with me twice, it's not bad, so I'm happy with that." #mulive [tv2] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 6, 2021

Pandemic might affect Manchester United’s summer plans: Solskjaer

Manchester United spent some money on Amad Diallo in the January transfer window, and he seems like a long-term option at right-wing.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Jadon Sancho last summer, but it is highly improbable they go after him even with Borussia Dortmund’s reduced asking price.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that even though the club are looking at players, the pandemic might affect their transfer business.

“I still think we’re doing the same planning, preparation. But, of course, the pandemic has changed the market and it’s changed the world and it might affect what we can do,” Solskjaer said.

“We just have to see where we’re at in the next few months but we’re looking at players and targets as we normally would do,” the United manager added.