Manchester United News Roundup: Club in negotiations to land first January signing, Scholes reveals the key to Premier League title challenge - 18th November 2020 

Manchester United climbed to 6th in the table after their win against Sheffield United on Thursday night. The Red Devils are 5 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 18th November 2020.

Manchester United in negotiations to land first January signing

According to Sport Witness, Manchester United are in negotiations with Celta Vigo to sign youngster Stefan Bajcetic. The defender plays for Celta’s Youth ‘B’ side and will join United in January, provided the two clubs can agree on a fee.

🗣 @NemanjaMatic was in confident mood following last night's success on the road 👊#MUFC #SHUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2020

Manchester United and other English clubs will not be able to sign European youngsters when the Brexit rules come into play on December 31st. It will be interesting to see if the club can take the deal over the line before the new rules are implemented.

Paul Scholes explains the key to Premier League title

Manchester United's comeback victory against Sheffield has given fans hope for the Premier League campaign. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the table, but if they do win their game in hand, they could end up in 2nd place.

Advertisement

Paul Scholes

United have now won 6 away games in a row, as they utilise their ability to counter on the break. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started a front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in front of Bruno Fernandes against Sheffield.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes the attacking trident could be the key to a potential title challenge by United.

"Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] changed the formation a lot of times, changed personnel a lot this season. We spoke before about those five games last season where they didn’t change the team. It was virtually the same team tonight apart from the left-back and the goalkeeper, it was a 4-2-3-1, it really suited them," noted Scholes.

"I thought Paul Pogba was fantastic tonight in that position and it’s a formation that really suits the team. Fernandes in that No. 10 role, feeding Martial, Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood – how exciting is that? Three of the best, quickest finishers around Europe when they get chances," Scholes added.