Manchester United News Roundup: Club officials make contact with Solskjaer replacement, United starlet left out of national team squad again - 5th November 2020 

Manchester United lost their second game on the trot at Istanbul, leaving Group H of the UEFA Champions League wide open. The Red Devils travel to Merseyside and take on Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 5th November, 2020

Manchester United make contact with Mauricio Pochettino after Istanbul loss

Manchester United have reportedly approached former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after the loss to İstanbul Başakşehir in the group stages of the Champions League. According to the report in the Manchester Evening News, the United hierarchy was earlier willing to back the Norwegian, but the defeat on Wednesday made them reconsider.

Mauricio Pochettino, former Manager of Tottenham Hotspur

The Red Devils are languishing at 15th place in the Premier League table and could enter the international break in 17th place if they lose to Everton this weekend. The dismal start to the season comes after Manchester United finished 3rd in the league last season.

Pochettino is waiting in the wings and is motivated to take on the mantle of head coach at Old Trafford. Speaking to Sky Sports last weekend, he expressed his desire to return to managerial football:

I am looking forward to being involved in the game, I love the game. We are inside, working, but it’s not the same as being involved every day. Working with your staff, working with players – always you miss that, that’s the reality. I love football, it’s my passion, not my job. It’s not a stress to work in football. It is not a stress to go to training. It’s not a stress to prepare the team. It’s not a stress to compete.

Mason Greenwood left out of the England squad

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been left out of the England squad ahead of the upcoming fixtures in the international break. The 19-year-old opened his account for the season when he gave United the lead against RB Leipzig.

Southgate, who spoke to Solskjaer before making his England selection, said of Foden & Greenwood: "They're both available, no carryover. The timeline on this occasion is different for them but they're now judged on the football, their development" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 5, 2020

However, the forward has been in and out of the Manchester United squad this season owing to injury and competition for starting spots. Phil Foden, however, has been selected for the squad, with England manager Gareth Southgate confirming the decision was made on merit.

"We are looking at the balance of the squad positionally. Phil has had quite a lot of football with his club most recently and Mason has had less game time with United. But they are both available, there was no carryover from what happened in September, that is done. They're both in an area of the pitch where there's a lot of competition for places. It's a real challenge for everyone in that area."