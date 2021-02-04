Manchester United News Roundup: Club in pole position to sign Serie A defender, Solskjaer prioritises Haaland as a summer target, and more - 4th February 2021

Manchester United picked up an impressive win against Southampton in their last Premier League outing, and will look to make it two wins in two games when they face Everton on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester United from 4th February 2021:

Manchester United want to tie down Bruno Fernandes to a new deal

Bruno Fernandes has been the best attacking player in the Premier League following his move to the Red Devils in the 2020 winter transfer window. His performances have been so good that the club want to offer him a new deal.

As per The Athletic, Manchester United will offer Fernandes a contract which will see him earn a lot more than the £100,000 per week he is currently earning at the club.

Fernandes' current deal with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2025, and the club have the option of extending that to another year.

The Portuguese’s stellar performances this season have helped Manchester United mount an unexpected title challenge so far.

Manchester United eye a move for Milenkovic

Advertisement

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is expected to leave this summer after refusing to sign a new contract with the Serie A side.

As per Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are expected to compete with Juventus and Inter Milan for Milenkovic’s signature. However, United could be pole position to sign him as he prefers a move to England.

Milenkovic’s contract with Fiorentina expires in 2022, so it is likely that they will sell him next summer to ensure they get a fee from his departure.

Manchester United have several options to choose from at the back, so it remains to be seen if the club signs Milenkovic before offloading someone.

Manchester United being in pole position to sign Nikola Milenkovic is phenomenal news for the club. He truly can be an elite centre back and has been superb as a CB, RCB in a back 3 and even right back for Fiorentina. Tall and dominant in the air while being a strong tackler. — TR (@TacticalRole) February 4, 2021

Erling Haaland to be Manchester United’s priority this summer

Manchester United were linked with Jadon Sancho last summer, but ultimately failed to match Borussia Dortmund's asking price of £108 million for the winger.

A report by the Daily Star now claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer interested in signing the 20-year-old, having been impressed with new signing Amad Diallo’s performances in training.

Advertisement

Official: #mufc have added Amad Diallo to their A-list for the Europa League #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) February 3, 2021

Even though Dortmund are likely to lower their asking price for Sancho, it’s Erling Haaland that Manchester United will now be after in the summer transfer window.

Haaland has been in spectacular form for Dortmund this season, and has been linked with several top European sides.