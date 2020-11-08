Manchester United News Roundup: Club willing to sell player to Real Madrid for £53m, Harry Maguire blasts United critics - 8th November 2020

Manchester United picked up an important win away to Everton on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes scored a brace and set up another for Edinson Cavani the Reds head into the international break.

Real Madrid revive interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are interested in signing French midfielder Paul Pogba next summer, according to SportsMole. The Red Devils have already taken the option to extend the Frenchman's contract till 2022.

The report suggests that the club will be willing to accept an offer in the region of £53 million for Pogba. The Frenchman has attracted heavy criticism for his performances this season, especially after he conceded the penalty which decided the game against Arsenal.

The general consensus on Pogba at United is tthe 27-year-old has failed to find the consistency expected from him since his move to Juventus. Pogba has started the last few games on the bench and was a substitute against Everton.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Rennes prospect Eduardo Camavinga, who is touted as the next Paul Pogba.

Harry Magure feels critics are jealous of Manchester United

Manchester United attracted criticism for their performances last week as they lost to Arsenal and İstanbul Başakşehir. Captain Harry Maguire, speaking after the win against Everton, felt some of the criticism stemmed from jealousy caused by the club's success over the past two decades.

"At this club one thing I've noticed in my time here — I've been here a year and a half — is we are the most talked-about club in the world. Why? Because we are the biggest club in the world. People don't want us to do well. Why? Probably because of the success we've had in the past."

"We have to live up to that, we have to react to it and don't let the negatives get into our bubble inside the training ground. Sometimes it is difficult for the lads. It wasn't good enough as a performance. In the week again we gave them a soft goal and found it too hard to create chances to come back. We knew this was an important game to get three points. We reacted well but it is only a start. "