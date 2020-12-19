Manchester United News Roundup: David Beckham wants United star to seal Inter Miami transfer, Forward to be given new bumper deal and more - 19th December 2020 

Manchester United head into the home game against Leeds United with four wins out from their last five Premier League games. The Red Devils will be looking to improve their form at Old Trafford, which has been underwhelming so far.

David Beckham wants Sergio Romero at Inter Miami

Inter Miami owner is attempting to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero to the American club, according to the Express. Romero has under six months on his contract at Old Trafford and was looking to seal a move last summer.

However, neither a loan move nor a full transfer could be agreed with another club. With Dean Henderson coming back from his Sheffield United loan spell, the 23-year-old has taken over from the Argentine as the backup to David de Gea.

Marcus Rashford to get a new deal at Manchester United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to be offered a bumper new deal at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has come through the academy system and has established himself as one of the most important players at the club.

Rashford has already scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, the most by any player at the club. His current contract runs till the 2023, with the club having the option to extend it for an additional year.

United are reportedly offering the academy product a new £300,000-a-week contract. David de Gea is currently Manchester United's highest-earning player, bringing in £350,000-a-week.

Mason Greenwood wants to score more goals at Manchester United

Mason Greenwood wants to add to his game to stay ahead of his opponents, he said in an interview with the United’s official website. Greenwood has been getting game time, but has failed to match his goal scoring exploits from last season.

Manchester United were organised into a 4-2-3-1 formation in which Anthony Martial was supported by Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford #SUFC #MUFC #SheffieldUnited pic.twitter.com/hVQTwbe8Wd — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) December 18, 2020

"I am happy and playing games at United, which is everything I wanted to do as a kid. I just want to get back on the scoresheet and get involved in more goals, really. People are picking up on some of the stuff I did last season, so I have got to mix up my game and obviously keep working hard in training," said the youngster.

"It is all about improvement. You have always got to come up with new things because teams will start watching you, like we do with video analysis and stuff like that, so you have always got to have a few tricks up your sleeve," Greenwood concluded.