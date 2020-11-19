Manchester United News Roundup: Everton interested in signing a Man United star in January, ex-player talks highly about a new arrival - 19th November 2020 

Manchester United return to the Premier League on Saturday when they host West Bromwich Albion. The Red Devils, who are languishing in 14th place in the league table, are under pressure to put together a run of wins and move into the top half.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 19th of November, 2020.

Everton interested in signing a Manchester United winger in January

Wales player Daniel James shoots to score a goal.

Everton are interested in taking Manchester United winger Daniel James on loan in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred the likes of Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

James was the subject of summer interest from Manchester United's arch-rivals Leeds United, but the Red Devils have seemingly rebuffed that interest. The player was brilliant for his national team Wales this week, scoring a great goal and setting up another.

With the fixture list the Red Devils have this season, it is unlikely that Solskjaer will sanction a loan deal for one of his first-team players in January. On his day, James can be a handful for any defence.

Alex Telles could be a huge asset for Manchester United, feels Denis Irwin

Advertisement

Alex Telles was one of the more interesting signings by Manchester United in the summer transfer window. However, the Brazilian left-back had to wait in the wings for his opportunity after testing positive for COVID-19.

After a busy international break, read the latest on United's fitness and injuries ahead of #MUNWBA 👇#MUFC #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 19, 2020

The 27-year-old, who has been cleared to play now, will likely start against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford, as Luke Shaw is out injured. With Telles renowned for his attacking output from wide areas, he has United legend Denis Irwin excited.

With Manchester United struggling against defences who play in a low block, a player like Telles with his ability to cross the ball could be a huge asset for the club. The Brazilian, who is also a set-piece specialist, displayed that attribute in the game against PSG.

"It's an opportunity for him now, with the games coming up, to get his foot in there. And sometimes it's through lack of injuries that you manage to hold down the place of the left-back position. I mean, we haven't seen him too much [from him] defensively wise, but the Premier League is a tough league, and he's a full-back, so he'll have to be good defensively. But we've already seen his qualities going forward in that game in the 70 or so minutes he played," said Irwin about Telles.

Irwin further continued:

"There's no doubt that, in set-pieces, he's going to be a huge asset to us in that respect. Also, I'm not going to compare him to David Beckham! But it looks like he's got a fantastic left foot that can whip a ball in with pace, which our strikers would love to get in at the end of."