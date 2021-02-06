Manchester United News Roundup: Injury update for Everton clash, Reds add two names to Premier League squad and more | February 5th, 2021

Manchester United take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, as Ole Gunnar Solslkjaer's men look to continue their march toward the title.

The Red Devils are coming off a 9-0 win against Southampton and will be raring to go against the Toffees. Solskjaer will hope that complacency hasn't set into his side as they chase after Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

With that being said, here is the latest Manchester United news on February 5th, 2021.

Edinson Cavani fit for Everton

Edinson Cavani in action

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani has been passed fit for Manchester United's clash against Everton.

During the pre-match press conference, the United boss said.

"Edinson should be available, yeah, definitely. He got a bad ankle knock. Eric is a doubt, apart from that everyone's raring to go."

Eric Bailly has missed Manchester United's last three games through injury but was an unused substitute for the match against Southampton.

Edinson Cavani has scored 3 headed goals in the Premier League this season, only Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more [4].



Manchester United recall outcasts

Manchester United have finalized their 25-man Premier League squad for the rest of the season. However, surprisingly, the Red Devils have included two names who were nowhere to be seen during the first half of the season, those being Sergio Romero and Phil Jones.

Both players were touted to leave United during the January transfer window but couldn't finalize moves away from the club. Now it seems that the duo have been recalled to squad, but it is yet to be seen whether they will see any playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United's final 25-man Premier League squad: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Jesse Lingard could make West Ham move permanent

Lingard had a dream debut

English midfielder Jesse Lingard moved to West Ham on loan at the end of January and his career as a Hammer got off to a flyer. The 28-year old scored a brace on his debut against Aston Villa, and new boss David Moyes seems to be very happy with the player.

When quizzed about Lingard during his pre-match press conference before West Ham's clash against Fulham, Moyes told the media:

"He was always a fit young player so getting some match practice is important and he has set himself a good standard. If he likes it here we can have a look at it in five or six months time."

It will be interesting to see what Lingard decides to do after being deemed as surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Solskjaer.