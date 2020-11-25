Manchester United produced an excellent performance against Istanbul Basaksehir last night to move one step closer to clinching a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Manchester United from 25 November 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at signing a right-winger

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's struggles down the right-wing have been well documented. Their failed drawn-out pursuit of Jadon Sancho was easy banter material for rival fans. Last night against Istanbul Basaksehir, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unleashed an array of attackers and it paid dividends.

However, Solskjaer is not sure that they can do this week in and week out as they don't have an out and out right winger. On being asked whether this kind of no holds barred approach is practical regularly, Solskjaer said,

“It’s too easy to say that. You need to look at the balance of the team. Sometimes, if you’ve got wingers really wide, that type of natural wide man, it’s maybe easier to play the traditional 4-3-3. We don’t really have that kind of winger.”

Paul Pogba breaks silence during absence

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

That Paul Pogba is unsettled at Manchester United is not news anymore. The Frenchman has struggled to fit in at Old Trafford despite there being no shortage of quality around him anymore. As such, his recent absence from the side has caused speculations about his future to be rife.

However, Pogba congratulated his teammates following their 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. He posted a story that read 'Good job, guys' on his Instagram. Solskjaer had earlier clarified that Pogba is missing out owing to an injury and not due to any other reasons.

Solskjaer had said,

"His [Pogba] ankle has swollen up. We trained yesterday but he didn't feel right. This morning it was just confirmation that he couldn't play."

Jadon Sancho opens up on his dip in form and Manchester United links

Jadon Sancho scores from a freekick for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has not entirely been himself following his failed move to Manchester United. There is speculation that the transfer saga has had an effect on his form and that the Englishman is reeling from it.

Jadon Sancho scored a freekick in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Club Brugge and offered his thoughts in a rare post-match interview.

"I am just happy that I am playing. I have coaches and teammates that believe in me. Recently, it's been a hard situation for me. But it's all about how I come back and have performances like this. They will hopefully get me back to the top, how I was playing before."

On being asked whether he thinks the Manchester United saga has affected him, he said,

No, I don’t think so. Every player has a little dip in their career and I feel like I’m going through that at the moment. It is just how I am bouncing back and I’m just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me.