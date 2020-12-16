Manchester United News Roundup: Key forward out of Sheffield clash, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains recent changes in formation - 16th December 2020

Manchester United are set to face Sheffield United in a midweek clash, knowing three points could take them to the Premier League top 4.

The Red Devils are currently at 9th place on the points table, having played a game less than some of their competitors.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 16th December 2020.

Key-Manchester United forward injured for Sheffield United clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is unwilling to risk striker Edinson Cavani ahead of the Sheffield United match.

The Uruguayan was substituted in the first half of the Red Devils' game against Southampton last month due to a muscle injury.

Speaking about the 33-year-old, Solskjaer said (via Goal):

"We have to be mindful of little strains and niggles and decisions have to be made from kick-off of Sheffield United to kick-off against Aston Villa. It's 15 times 24 hours, so it's going to be very tight."

The Norwegian added:

"Edinson has done well in rehab, but I still have to make the decision if we should risk him. It's a little bit [dangerous] to risk him too early, so I'd doubt he will be available to pick tomorrow."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains the change in formations

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also revealed the reason behind the changes in Manchester United's formation in the last few games.

The 47-year-old has been questioned for his frequent change of his team's shape, especially after the UEFA Champions League loss to Leipzig.

Defending the changes, Solskjaer said:

"Yeah, of a 4-2-3-1. Coming into that pocket is probably Paul’s favourite position. I think he did well. Paul did well and the team shape was as it normally is."

"Twice we've played with three at the back – we beat PSG in one of them and unfortunately lost to Leipzig. We played a full game against Leipzig at home in a diamond and we’ve played two half games in a diamond. So four out of 20 games is not too bad of consistency with our normal shape."

The Manchester United boss added:

"That’s what we work on more or less every day. Some details will change within the same system, of course. If you have Dan James on the left wing compared to Paul Pogba it’s a different scenario. Or Marcus Rashford on the right wing compared to Juan Mata. Sometimes you look at the opposition and you look at where we need players with different qualities, but I think they’re coping well with it."