Manchester United news roundup: Key Man Utd player is furious with teammates and manager, Wenger reveals how Arsenal missed out on Cristiano Ronaldo, and more - 11th October 2020

Manchester United have started the season poorly in the Premier League, losing two of their first three games.

With the Red Devils making five new signings in the transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that they can help turn around the fortunes of the team.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 11th October 2020.

Bruno Fernandes furious with teammates and manager

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was reportedly furious with his Manchester United teammates due to the side's poor performance against Tottenham Hostspur. The Number 18, reportedly (according to The Mirror) ,ran down the tunnel to confront his teammates yelling:

"We are supposed to be Manchester United. This shouldn’t be happening."

Fernandes has been at the heart of everything good for the Red Devils since he joined the club in January last year. However, manager Ole Gunner Solskajer took the midfielder off for the second half along with Nemanja Matic.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United after scoring his side's first goal against Spurs from the penalty spot.

The former Sporting man was also critical of his manager's tactics as the home side conceded four goals in the first half after providing his team the lead. Despite a strong end to last season, Solskjaer has been under fire since the commencement of the new season.

Advertisement

Arsene Wenger reveals how Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsene Wenger has revealed about how close Arsenal were in signing Cristiano Ronaldo only for Manchester United to eventually sign the Portuguese sensation. The Juventus man matured into a world-class footballer at Old Trafford, winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2007-08.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in 300 games for club and country since turning 30.



He's scored 279 goals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sxZbsnUVqC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 11, 2020

Wenger, in an interview with the The Guardian, said:

"I would say there is not one player, there are 50 (I regret not signing)! On the other hand, maybe the closest was Cristiano Ronaldo, when he signed for Man United. We had an agreement with Sporting, and Man United took Carlos Queiroz as assistant coach. They just outbid us quickly and took Ronaldo."

"But we had an agreement basically. He had the shirt of Arsenal. I had lunch with him and his mother at the training ground! It’s one example, but there were so many. The history of a big club is full of missed great players," continued Wenger.

Edinson Cavani loves the way Facundo Pellistri plays

Advertisement

Edinson Cavani, in an interview with Manchester United's official website, praised Facundo Pellistri's playing style. The 18-year-old, who was signed by The Red Devils from Penarol, is expected to be involved with the first-team.

🛎️ The final part of our exclusive interview with @ECavaniOfficial is here! See what he has to say about:



▪️ Facundo Pellistri 🇺🇾

▪️ Playing in the #PL ⚽

▪️ Potentially making his debut against PSG 👀



Plus, he has a message for all #MUFC fans! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2020

"Pellistri is a young lad, and I really love the way he plays the game. He’s the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game, and the way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in Uruguay, being on el campito, as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever. He’s a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too. He’s already shown what he can do at Penarol in the games where he’s featured in. I’ve liked him from the moment he made his first-team debut at Penarol. I liked him a lot," said Cavani.