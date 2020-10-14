Manchester United News Roundup: Key player unhappy with manager Solskjaer, player remains confident despite the arrival of new signing - 14th October 2020

Manchester United have made a poor start to the current season, winning just one of three games in the Premier League. After the disappointing defeat to Tottenham, the Red Devils will aim to bounce back away to Newcastle following the international break.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 14th October 2020.

Bruno Fernandes reportedly unhappy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly unhappy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and feels he is not the one to take the club forward. According to a report by journalist Duncan Castles on Transfer Window Podcast, there are other members of the squad discontent with the manager.

"What I’m hearing, and this is coming from a source very close to the player, is that Fernandes’ opinion of Solskjaer is similar to that of other senior members of the team. He doesn’t feel like [Solskjaer] is strong enough to manage the squad. He feels he doesn’t have the capabilities to push the players they have forward in the direction they should go," Castles said.

"On top of that, I understand Fernandes is angry with the club because what they did in the summer. It does not cohere with his expectations of what would happen when he arrived. They haven’t, in his view, signed players required to improve what is obviously a substandard squad. They’re not to the level where they can fight for titles against Manchester City, Liverpool and Europe in the Champions League," he added.

Solskjaer has been a big advocate of the Portuguese midfielder who was signed by the club in the January transfer window. The Number 18 changed the Red Devil's season, propelling them to the Champions League spot.

United have done well in cup competitions under Solskjaer, albeit failing to lift any silverware. The former striker has also handled the developments of youngsters expertly, improving the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

McTominay publicly expressed his support for the manager in an interview with TV2 saying:

"The whole club is behind him. We believe in every word he says, and it’s not just him. We trust every word from Mike Phelan, Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick and the entire support staff. You see it in the way he has developed me and given me playing time and how I have played. That is a lot of his profit."

Luke Shaw confident despite Alex Telles arrival

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes competition for spots is important for a team like the Red Devils. Manchester United signed Brazil international left-back Alex Telles this summer from Porto.

Asked Southgate about Luke Shaw's England chances after being overlooked again: "The door is certainly open. I don't think we've ever closed the door on any player - & we certainly wouldn't on Luke. He's more than capable of being the best left-back in the country in my opinion" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 11, 2020

"Competition for any team is a must. There is competition for every single spot and you’ve got to be ready for it, work hard and give the manager a decision harder than what he’s had to make before," Shaw said.