Manchester United News Roundup: Paul Scholes blasts Harry Maguire for post-match interview, picks out key man for criticism - 8th December 2020

Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were outplayed for most of the game but scored two late goals to usher a nervous ending to the game for RB Leipzig.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will now turn their focus to the Premier League, where they are set to face Manchester City in a highly-anticipated derby on Saturday.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 8th December 2020.

Paul Scholes blasts one player after Manchester United defeat

Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes was critical of David de Gea as he failed to stop RB Leipzig's third goal of the night. The Spaniard appeared to turn his back as the ball was dinked past him by Justin Kluivert.

Addressing De Gea's performance after the game, he said:

"David de Gea here, he bottles it. He’s scared of getting himself hurt. It should never go across the box like that ever. Harry Maguire looks wooden, he’s very stiff. De Gea, as a goalkeeper, come out, make yourself as big as you can - you might get smashed in the face, but he turns his back away."

Paul Scholes baffled by Harry Maguire's post-match interview

Scholes was also critical of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's interview after the game. Maguire, who spoke to the press after the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League, said:

"We started the game too slow, the first 20 minutes wasn’t good enough, we weren’t at it and they scored their two chances."

Scholes, who knows all about big European nights, was shocked by Maguire's words after the game. He said:

"We weren’t ready for the first 20 minutes. We weren’t at it for the first 20 minutes. A big game… how can you not be up for a game? Such a tough game, coming to Germany, they should never have been in this position in the first place – but they are – and they’re not ready for the first 20 minutes?! I think he’s talking mentality there."

He added:

"You watch the Bayern game at the weekend, it’s an open game, it’s not a surprise that this RB Leipzig team are going to give you chances. ‘If you’re just a tight unit at the back, you know you’re going to get chances in this game, that’s what I don’t understand. That first 15, 20 minutes is vital."