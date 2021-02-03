Manchester United news roundup: Pogba linked with a summer exit, latest on Cavani's injury, and more - 3rd February 2021 

Manchester United romped to a record-equaling 9-0 win against Southampton on Tuesday, and the Red Devils will look to carry their good form forward.

Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester United from 3rd February 2021:

Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba

After re-joining Manchester United a few years back, Paul Pogba could make a sensational return to Juventus, reports say.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are interested in re-signing Pogba in the summer. As per the Italian website, they’ve wanted to sign Pogba for years now.

Pogba’s current contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2022, so he will not cost a hefty sum of money.

Juventus haven’t quite hit their rhythm in Serie A this season under new manager Andrea Pirlo, and find themselves fourth in the points table. They could strengthen their squad in the summer if they don’t retain the league title.

@paulpogba Juventus' No. 6⃣ shirt is free.



You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/JFg3M9J2vA — Matthew Muscat (@Matt_Muscat09) February 1, 2021

Manchester United linked with a move to sign Raphael Varane

Advertisement

Raphael Varane’s future at Real Madrid is not clear, with Manchester United reportedly eyeing a move to sign the defensive star.

Varane’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2022, so he will have just a year remaining on his contract with Los Blancos.

As per Dario Madridista, Real Madrid will only look to sell Varane if they receive a fee of somewhere around €50 million for his services.

It remains to be seen if there is any truth in the report by the Spanish website, as Manchester United are well-stocked at the back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping Cavani injury not serious

Edinson Cavani picked up a knock on his ankle during Manchester United's game against Southampton, and was taken off as a precaution.

Cavani was one of seven scorers for United as they ran out 9-0 winners against Southampton, but the Uruguayan came off at half time.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that Cavani’s ankle doesn’t swell up too much:

"He [Cavani] was good, but he got a bad tackle on his ankle so there was no point taking any risks. Hopefully it doesn't swell up too much."

Manchester United will hope the 33-year-old is fit for their next game in the Premier League against Everton on Saturday.