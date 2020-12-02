Manchester United News Roundup: Premier League rivals want United star in January, PSG manager annoyed by United forward - 2nd December 2020 

Manchester United came from two goals down to earn a morale-boosting win against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils go into their Champions League clash against PSG knowing that a win will help them secure the top spot in the group.

Newcastle monitoring Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams

Newcastle want to sign Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on loan in the January transfer window, according to the Chronicle. The 20-year-old, who broke into the first team last season, has struggled for game time with United adding Alex Telles to their ranks.

Southampton are also reportedly interested in signing the youngster on a loan deal. Williams, who came through the United academy, is right-footed but can play either as a right-back or a left-back.

Thomas Tuchel annoyed by United striker Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has a habit of scoring against Manchester United's Champions League opponents PSG. The 23-year-old scored the winner in the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes.

Rashford also famously scored the winner when the two sides met a few seasons ago in the last-16 of the Champions League. Tuchel, speaking ahead of the Champions League clash, praised the Manchester United striker for his achievements on and off the pitch.

"We value him very much when he plays in England and not at Parc des Princes, honestly, because [him scoring against us] gets a little bit annoying. The guy is a very young adult who takes his responsibility on and off the pitch very impressively. I have met him as an opponent three times, and every time, I’ve met a calm and humble guy and a nice person, which is amazing," said PSG manager Thomas Tuchel.

The PSG manager also went to address the qualities that make Rashford such a unique player.

"For me, personally, the sporting side is clear – he’s a big threat with his speed, with his ability to score, with his determination and his finishing. He’s very precise, taking shots inside and outside of the box. He is super rapid on counter-attacks and strong in the air with headers. He’s had a big impact and it’s nice to see guys like him from the Academy having such a big impact in a big, big club like United," Tuchel commented.