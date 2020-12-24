Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils complete first signing of January window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names unexpected star who has made a big impact this season - 23rd December 2020

Manchester United made it to their fourth semi-final under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by beating Everton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The Red Devils will now turn their attention to their Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 23rd December 2020.

Manchester United complete first January signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo, according to United Report.

The report suggests that the Premier League giants have an agreement with Caicedo's agents and Independiente del Valle (his current club) but might face problems with acquiring a work permit for the 19-year-old.

Moisés Caicedo will be a #mufc player. Caicedo’s agents, United and Independiente del Valle representatives have reached an agreement. He will have to sign before the new Premier League contract rules are applied #mulive [@futbolbohemio] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 22, 2020

Caicedo has already made his debut for the Ecuador national team and has been described as a cross between N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

The midfielder might have to bide his time to be introduced into the first-team picture like Facundo Pellistri but has the potential to hold a place in the side in the long term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names star who has made a 'big impact' this season

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the impact of Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani after their win over Everton on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old gave the Red Devils the lead in the 88th minute before Anthony Martial secured the win.

Addressing Cavani's slow start to his Manchester United career, Solskjaer said:

"I think you're wrong, I don't think he has had a slow start. I think he has done really well, he's been excellent. He's obviously been injured, anyone can be injured. He came late [in the transfer window] so I'm really pleased with his influence."

The Norwegian added:

"In the dressing room, his habits that he brings to training, his attitude to the game. You can see how well he looks after himself. He's scored some very important goals for us and it gives us experience, he gives a lot. He's just going to be here, better and better of course because he was out for seven months. We've been patient with him and I think he's made a big impact."

The United manager has also been encouraged by Paul Pogba's impact since his return from injury:

"Paul is getting fitter and fitter and that's the biggest thing with Paul because his last year and a half have been marred with injuries, and Covid, another injury in the international break. I'm very pleased with his performance, very pleased with his contribution to the team. He's playing better and better and probably will just improve and improve."