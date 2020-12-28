Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils eye swoop for £75m star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Edinson Cavani hasn't been starting and more - 27th December 2020

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 Premier League draw by Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils will return to action on Tuesday when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Here is the latest news from Old Trafford on 27th December 2020.

Manchester United eyeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin swoop

Everton will reportedly demand a fee of £75 million for the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are eyeing Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to the Express .

The report suggests that the involvement of super-agent Mino Raiola in any deal involving Haaland could prompt the Red Devils to look elsewhere.

It is also claimed that a fee of £75 million will be required for Everton to sell the prized asset.

Calvert-Lewin has been brilliant for the Merseyside club this season. They currently sit three points behind Liverpool, who are at the top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Edinson Cavani hasn't been starting for Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has performed admirably for Manchester United when given the opportunity by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Norwegian has admitted that it might be a while before we see the 33-year-old start in the Premier League.

He said:

"Of course, Edinson has been away injured for a little while. He played a full game, it was a physically demanding game for him on Wednesday night at Everton, so we decided on having him on the bench. He made an impact straightaway, great pass."

The 47-year-old added:

"It will have to be that way for a while for him now, that he gets used to English football and the demands of this season, because it’s very much stop-and-start and a game every three days."

Paul Scholes wants Manchester United to play their best players

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes wants his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play his best team as the Red Devils aim to catch up to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The United manager left the likes of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani on the bench in their recent game against Leicester City.

Scholes said:

"United, really, I thought they were better once they made the subs. I think they left their best players on the bench. I thought when Edinson Cavani came on he was excellent, Paul Pogba made a big difference as well."

He added:

"Mason Greenwood on the bench as well, I know he didn’t come on. But I don’t think United are in a position to really leave these players out. If they’re going to challenge for the league they’ve got 12, 13, possibly 14 players who can do that so when you’re leaving these better players out it worries me a little bit."