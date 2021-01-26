Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils to face competition for Upamecano, Borussia Dortmund to sell Sancho, and more - 26th January 2021

Manchester United will hope to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Sheffield United on Wednesday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester United from January 26, 2021:

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho to be sold in the summer

Manchester United have received a transfer boost as Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Jadon Sancho in the summer.

As per German website Bild (via Mirror), the financial implications of COVID-19 have been felt at Borussia Dortmund, and in order to keep Erling Haaland at the club, they are looking to sell Sancho.

Manchester United tried to sign Sancho last summer but were prized out of a move, as Dortmund wanted a mammoth £108 million to sell their attacker.

Sancho is finding his form this season in the Bundesliga after a slow start. The 20-year-old is expected to play a key role for Dortmund in the second half of the season.

Borussia Dortmund are firmly expecting Jadon Sancho to leave the club this summer #mulive [sport1] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 26, 2021

Marcus Rashford fit for Sheffield United clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed pessimistic after the FA Cup win against Liverpool because of the knock Marcus Rashford picked up.

However, recent scans have revealed that Rashford only suffered a bruising, and should be back for the clash against Sheffield United.

Rashford played an important role during Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Liverpool, and has been a key player for them this season.

The 23-year old has so far mustered seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, and will look to improve on that come Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel might hijack Manchester United’s planned move for Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Red Devils might face some competition from Chelsea for the defender.

Thomas Tuchel is set to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea head coach, and it’s likely that the Blues will make a move for Upamecano, as per Bild (via Daily Star).

Upamecano has a release clause of €42 million that will be active from next summer. So, he is likely to have several suitors.

Despite spending heavily last summer, Chelsea are expected to strengthen their backline again as they still have certain defensive issues.