Manchester United news roundup: Red Devils missed out on all of Solskajer's top 4 targets, Zidane wants to coach a United player, and more - 7th October 2020

Manchester United left it late in the transfer window to complete the signings of four new players.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from the demoralising 6-1 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 7th October 2020.

Manchester United missed out on all four of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top targets

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on deadline day.

Manchester United missed out on all of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top four targets this transfer window.

The Red Devils missed out on Jadon Sancho after failing to agree on a transfer fee for the player with Borussia Dortmund.

Although, the club managed to land highly-rated youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo Traore, both aren't first-team ready yet. Mason Greenwood is the first-choice right-winger at Old Trafford at the moment.

The Red Devils also wanted to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa but decided to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax due to the Englishman's £80m price tag. The Dutch international has started brightly at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was also interested in acquiring Nathan Ake from Bournemouth but were usurped by Manchester City to the player's signature. RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano was also high on Solskjaer's wish list as Manchester United looked for a central defensive partner for captain Harry Maguire.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still wants to coach Paul Pogba

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still hopes to coach French international Paul Pogba, according to AS.

Pogba has a contract with Manchester United till 2021, with the club having the option to extend it for an additional year.

Fabrizio Romano on his "Here we go" podcast 🗣



"If there was no coronavirus, Paul Pogba today would've been playing for Juventus. Juve were ready to make an important bid for Pogba but with the financial crisis it was impossible."

Dimitar Berbatov implores Manchester United fans to be patient with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes that replacing current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino won't guarantee success at Old Trafford.

However, he did admit that if results don't go the way of the Norweigian, the pressure will mount on Solskjaer.

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Mauricio Pochettino over a potential take over of the managerial role.



Does Pochettino have what it takes to restore United to their glory days? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pxDFUxibkq — NairaBET (@NairaBET) October 7, 2020

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken some criticism recently. I can understand why the odds say he is the most likely manager to leave his post, especially if they continue down this road. The pressure on him will only continue to grow, and if they continue to fail to win points, the point will likely come when action is taken. I believe he is still fine for the job personally, and we will have to see," said Berbatov.

Berbatov also said that many other high-profile managers have also failed to live up to lofty expectations at Old Trafford.

"Pochettino may be ‘the man’, but at some stage, they were all ‘the man’- Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, all were the next saviour at one stage. For United fans, I would say that every single person connected to the team in any way are all suffering. The ones that will express their feelings the loudest will be the fans, and I can understand this, " the former Manchester United player.