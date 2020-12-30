Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils open talks with Champions League-winning defender; United aren't title challengers yet, says Solskjaer, and more - 29th December 2020 

Manchester United climbed to second in the 2020-21 Premier League table after Marcus Rashford scored a late winner at home to Wolves. The Red Devils now face Aston Villa at home on Friday night before visiting Anfield.

On that note, here is the latest Manchester United news on 29th December 2020.

Manchester United open talks with David Alaba

David Alaba of FC Bayern München runs with the ball

Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to Manchester Evening News. However, the report suggests that the Red Devils might consider other options after deeming Alaba's wage demands to be too high.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to shore up his defence, as Manchester United attempt to get closer to Liverpool in the Premier League. Although, back-up defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have proved their worth at various points in the season, Manchester United need quality defensive replenishments.

'He made more for them than he did for us today', Solskjaer jokes about Bruno Fernandes' impact against Wolves

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes didn't have the best of games in the red jersey against Wolves but found a way to influence the game. The 25-year-old's ball over the top allowed Marcus Rashford to score the winner in the last minute of stoppage time.

A clean sheet and a victory. Good way to end a year to forget. We are coming for you, 2021. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t2f2Wl65qi — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 29, 2020

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said of Bruno Fernandes:

"He didn't play his best game, definitely. He's played better games, but he's always in and around creating chances. Maybe he made more for them than he did for us today! But he's got that knack of looking for that pass, and in the end it worked."

Manchester United not yet title contenders, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United aren't title contenders yet, suggested manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as his side sit two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table. The Norwegian, who has been part of many title races with the club during his playing days, feels that his side can only be judged in and around the 30-game mark.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Wolves game, Solskjaer said:

"There's no title race after 15 games. You can lose the chance of being in a race in the first ten games. But play another 15, get to 30, and then maybe we can start talking about a title race. But the belief is there. We go into every game thinking we can win against anyone anywhere. Away we've shown what we're capable of, we are improving at home as well, and this result is massive for confidence and attitude."