Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils want to sign best young players in the world, club contacts the agent of Bayern defender and more - 21st December 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 21 Dec 2020, 22:17 IST
News
Manchester United climbed to third place in the league table after their 6-2 win against Leeds in the Premier League. The Red Devils have a game in hand against Burnley.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 21st December 2020.

Manchester United want to invest in the best youngsters in the world

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United want to sign 19-year-old Independiente del Valle midfielder Moises Caicedo. Caicedo already has 4 caps for the Ecuador national team.

The report goes on to suggest that United have changed their transfer strategy and want to invest in the best youngsters, rather than long-term targets aged between 23 and 28. 

The Red Devils signed two highly-rated youngsters in Facundon Pellistri and Amad Diallo in the summer transfer window. Pellistri has played for the U-23s this season, scoring thrice in eight games. 

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with the progress of the youngster.

"We felt Facundo would benefit. He started training with the first-team - he did well but we couldn't give him game-time so we thought we'd give him a run of games in the U-23s and he's benefited from that. His confidence has been given a boost," revealed the Manchester United manager.
Manchester United 'formally' contact the agent of David Alaba 

Manchester United and Manchester City have made contact with the agent of David Alaba, according to Sportwitness. However, the left-back turned centre-half wants a move to Real Madrid. 

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga
The 28-year-old has under 6 months left in his contract with the Bundesliga and Champions League holders, allowing him to negotiate with other clubs. The defender has made it clear that he is not signing a new contract with Bayern Munich. 

Gary Neville compares Scott McTominay to Roy Keane and Paul Scholes 

Gary Neville compared McTominay to his former teammates Roy Keane and Paul Scholes while on commentary during the game against Leeds United. The Scotsman put United in the lead after just two minutes before doubling the score a minute later. 

"McTominay’s turned into Paul Scholes and Roy Keane inside three minutes. He’s driving forward, I’m not sure whether that’s in the tactics or if he just fancied it. We thought United would counter-attack and attack quickly, but we didn’t think that the holding midfielder would be on the end of it," said Gary Neville while on commentary duty.
Published 21 Dec 2020, 22:17 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United David Alaba Scott McTominay Manchester United Transfer News
