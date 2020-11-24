Manchester United News Roundup: Rooney recalls story of him smashing United teammate's phone, Mata impressed with one academy talent - 24th November 2020

Manchester United head into their Champions League clash against Istanbul Başakşehir knowing a win will put them in pole position for qualification. The Red Devils have won two and lost one from three UCL fixtures this campaign.

Wayne Rooney recalls story of when he smashed Ravel Morrison's phone

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney recalled the story of when he smashed Ravel Morrison's phone in the changing room. Morrison is often referred to as a cautionary tale to youngsters looking to make the grade at Old Trafford.

Ravel Morrison, formerly of Queens Park Rangers

Ravel Morrison, who was considered as one of the best prospects to come out of the academy, failed to make the grade despite his talent. Talking of the former Manchester United midfielder, Rooney said:

"I think with the younger players obviously it’s been well documented with Ravel Morrison. He was brilliant in training but he had a few issues and it halted his career. We all thought he’d be top level."

"Everyone could see those issues would be there and quite a few people tried to [intervene]. I spoke to him and smashed his phone up at one point. He came into the first-team dressing room when he was in the reserves and my phone was in charge so he took it off and put his on."

"It was one of the old BlackBerry phones and it had your email address on the front so I thought it was one of the other lads. When I saw it was one of the reserve players at the time I just smashed his phone up. Gary Neville was trying to get him to live with him so people were trying different things."

Juan Mata touts James Garner to make the grade at Manchester United

Speaking of talented youngsters coming through the Mancheter United academy system, James Garner has been impressing on loan at Watford in the Championship. A defensive midfielder with a great passing range, Garner has been likened to Manchester United coach Michael Carrick.

"I always thought he is one of the players who, if he keeps going and keeps improving, in the way he was doing in the Manchester United Academy, he can be a very, very good midfielder. I really like him; the way he plays on the ball, his cleverness, his way of looking forward, looking for a pass and also his attitude off the ball. So, whenever he was here, I always tried to encourage him and said what I believed he could be as a player."