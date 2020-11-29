Manchester United News Roundup: Roy Keane critical of 2 players despite the win, United want £71m-rated La Liga winger - 29th November 2020

Manchester United came back from 0-2 down to secure an impressive 3-2 victory against Southampton in the 2020-21 Premier League. Edinson Cavani, who came on in the second half, scored the winner in injury time.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 29th of November, 2020.

Roy Keane critical of two Manchester United players despite the win

David de Gea of Manchester United

Roy Keane was unhappy with Fred and David de Gea in the lead-up to Southampton's second goal against Manchester United. The former Manchester United captain praised James Ward-Prowse for the free-kick but expected the United goalkeeper to save it.

Keane said in this regard:

"Well, I'd be more critical of Fred, I think Fred gave away the free kick. De Gea, again, I still don't expect my goalkeeper to be beaten from there; I really don't. Fantastic set-piece, the pace he gets on it and the accuracy, he's certainly one of the best in Europe at the moment with that type of delivery."

The Irishman, however, praised the contributions of new signing Cavani. The Manchester United number 7 scored two and set up another after coming on in the second half.

"Yeah, he was slow getting onto the pitch with them boots. Just as well he did score because how the guy is not prepared and ready to go on, it's mind-boggling. Obviously, he didn't need the boots in the end, scored with two headers, but a great contribution when he came on," said Keane about Cavani.

Solskjaer on Cavani: 'To have a focal point in the box… we've not really had that since Romelu left. It gives us a great balance and a mix.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 29, 2020

Keane continued in this regard:

"It was a great contribution when he came on. He still has great quality as well as hunger and desire. It was a gamble when he came to the club. We saw some bits of Cavani and wondered if he’s still got it. He proved at Southampton (that) he has. He could be a huge signing for Manchester United."

Manchester United interested in signing £71m-rated Samuel Chukwueze

Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool for the signature of Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal, according to Football365. The right-winger has been brilliant for the La Liga side and has established himself in the senior Nigeria national team too.

Edinson Cavani in the Premier League:



⏰ 129 minutes

⚽️ 3 goals

🅰️ 1 assist



An unbelievable start to his Man Utd career. 💥 pic.twitter.com/oQsxUOHVMb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2020

Chukwueze has a contract at Villareal that runs till 2023 and has a release clause of £71 million. The reports went on to add that Chelsea, Wolves, Everton and Leicester City are also tracking the 21-year-old.