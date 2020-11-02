Manchester United News Roundup: Roy Keane wishes Red Devils signed £45m man, Ed Woodward advised against appointing Pochettino and more - 2nd November 2020

Manchester United lost in disappointing fashion at home to Arsenal, their first loss to the Gunners at Old Trafford in 13 years. Manchester United take on Istanbul Başakşehir in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 2nd November 2020.

Roy Keane feels Manchester United should have signed Thomas Partey

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane feels his former club should have signed Thomas Partey in the summer. The Red Devils struggled to play through Arsenal's midfield, which was expertly marshalled by the Ghanaian.

The 27-year-old won 11 individual duels and had the most successful tackles in the game. Partey was also brilliant on the ball, always looking to pass forward, with a success rate of 93%.

Speaking after the game, Roy Keane praised the midfielder

"He was outstanding. He’s obviously no mug having played in big games. When you watch a player live that’s when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield," Keane said.

"He’s big, strong and aggressive – and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball. I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do."

Another midfielder who knows what it is like to play in Arsenal - United games is Paul Scholes. Arsenal paid £45 million for the midfielder and Scholes praised the acquisition in the sets of Sky Sports.

"He’s an all-round midfielder. You don’t see many players like that these days. Midfielders are attacking midfielders or holding midfielders but a midfield players’ job is to do everything. You have to contribute with everything and today he did a brilliant job in all departments," Scholes said.

Ed Woodward advised to stay clear of Mauricio Pochettino

Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison believes Manchester United should sign Massimiliano Allegri if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham manager, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford every time the Red Devils have lost a game.

"I just feel with Ole, and I’m an Ole fan and I like him, but I just feel like he’s the man before the man. I think he’ll do as well as he can do with these players. I don’t think he’s been backed, but having said that I think Ed Woodward has sanctioned over a billion pounds for him and other managers," Hutchison said.

"But while there are people like Pochettino... and he gets linked all the time. I'm not sure why [he gets linked] when Max Allegri is sat out of work, and he’s won everything. I do get the feeling that if Ole doesn’t pick up results and pick them up quick, he’ll be under pressure."