Manchester United will aim to continue their form on the road when they visit Sheffield United. The Red Devils are 8th on the Premier League table, albeit having a game in hand.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 15th November 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to allow €36m-rated Brandon Williams to leave

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to allowing full-back Brandon Williams to leave on loan in the January window. The youngster made over 20 appearances for the first team last season but has had fewer opportunities this season with the arrival of Alex Telles.

Brandon Williams of Manchester United

Williams is valued at around €36m (CIES Football Observatory) and was close to securing a loan deal to Southampton in the summer window. However, according to Sky Sports, the Saints will make another attempt to sign the youngster on loan in the January window.

Paul Pogba won't leave in January, confirms agent

Paul Pogba received a lot of criticism after Mino Raiola publicly announced that the French midfielder wants to leave Old Trafford. Pogba has 18 months left on his contract with Manchester United.

Raiola, however, confirmed that Pogba will stay in Manchester in the January transfer window.

“I was talking about next summer. When it comes to Pogba in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive. It's very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer,” Raiola said.

Alex Telles names Manchester United's 'main player'

Alex Telles admitted Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's main player from the current squad. The Brazilian, who joined the Red Devils in the summer window knows Fernandes from their time together in Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's best player this season

Telles represented Porto, whereas Bruno captained Sporting. Speaking with the Manchester United Official website, Telles said:

"So, me and Bruno have known each other for a while now. Bruno has always stood out wherever he played and he is undoubtedly our main player here today. We were rivals on the pitch and today we're team-mates playing in the same team. I've said to him that at the time he was quite annoying to play against on the pitch, always wanting to win, obviously."

"He's a guy with a massive heart and immense quality, it's there for everybody to see and I don't need to talk any more about Bruno's quality. It's a pleasure to play with him. He is a great guy who is always willing to help everybody and he really makes a difference and that's great."