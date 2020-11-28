Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer to prioritise one position in January window, Mason Greenwood reveals his inspiration at United - 28th November 2020

Manchester United will attempt to make it 3 Premier League wins in a row on Sunday when they visit high-flying Southampton. The Saints have made a bright start to the campaign and have 5 wins from 9 fixtures.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 28th November 2020.

Manchester United to prioritise signing a right-back

Manchester United are set to prioritise signing a right-back in the January transfer window, according to a report by the ESPN. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the team's first-choice right-back, is excellent defensively but can struggle going forward, raising concerns about his long-term suitability to the role.

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Diogo Dalot has made a bright start to the new season, following his loan move to AC Milan, with United refusing to add a buy clause to his deal. Brandon Williams has also been used in the right-back position by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mason Greenwood inspired by Marcus Rashford

Mason Greenwood revealed that he looks at Marcus Rashford's career path for inspiration as he aims to establish himself in the senior side. The striker famously scored 17 goals in his first season in the senior team.

"He's come through the same pathway as I am following at the club, he's helped me a lot, and it's so good knowing he's done the same. He's been in my position and knows how it feels, so it's nice to have someone like that with me and to look up to and play with. We are all proud of him and it's amazing what he's trying to do for people," said Greenwood.

Manchester United have a number of talented youngsters coming through the system at Old Trafford. The likes of James Garner, Ethan Galbraith, Teden Mengi and many others are knocking on the first team door at the club.

Greenwood believes that knowing there is a path to the senior side gives young players a massive confidence boost, especially at a top club who are capable of buying top players.

"I think the pathway is really important, that is clear at Manchester United with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, and obviously, Paul Pogba coming through those ranks. The pathway is clear to see, you just have to take your chances and go for it," commented Greenwood.