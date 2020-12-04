Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer reveals an issue with the Amad Diallo transfer, key-player a doubt for West Ham - 4th November 2020

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their loss to PSG when they visit West Ham in the Premier League. The Red Devils are lingering in 9th place in the league table but could finish in the top 4 this weekend if results go their way.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 4th December 2020.

Marcus Rashford could miss the West Ham game due to a shoulder injury

Marcus Rashford might miss the away fixture against West Ham due to a recurrence of the shoulder injury he picked up before the international break. The 23-year-old was forced to pull out of the England squad due to the injury.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford went off early in the PSG game, heading directly into the dressing room after being substituted. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the academy graduate is a doubt for tomorrow's game.

"Marcus has been training this morning, not fully, but he joined in with the group. His shoulder stopped him from finishing the game so he’s been getting treatment, and hopefully, he’ll be part of the squad that travels. We’ll see after training," revealed Solskjaer.

Manchester United are yet to get a work-permit for Amad Diallo

The Manchester United manager is excited by the prospect of Amad Diallo joining the club in January. The 18-year-old signed with the Red Devils in the last window, but issues with his work permit means his transfer can only be finalized in the winter window.

"Amad has come on a few times for Atalanta lately. He is a very exciting young boy and a real talent. Hopefully, we'll get the work permit and he'll be with us in January," said the Manchester United manager.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in the Here We Go podcast that Solskjaer has spoken to Diallo and assured the player of his importance to the club.

"The agent of Diallo, I talked with him today, and he told me that when they spoke to United for the first time, the board told them that they are convinced that he is one of the best 18-year-old players in the world. They are convinced that he's perfect to join Manchester United," Romano revealed.