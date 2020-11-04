Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer reveals plan for new signing Facundo Pellistri, Red Devils asked for EPL fixture against Everton to be rescheduled - 4th November 2020

Manchester United will aim to continue their impressive start to their campaign in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League when they travel to competition debutants İstanbul Basaksehir on Matchday 3.

The Red Devils will also look to get back to winning ways after losing to Arsenal at home in the Premier League last weekend. On that note, let us have a look at the latest from Old Trafford on the 4th November, 2020.

The first time Anthony Martial faced Martin Skrtel 👀 #mufc #ucl pic.twitter.com/Y3MLJ6S0EH — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 4, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals plans for new signing Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

Manchester United new signing Facundo Pellistri will be given time to settle in English football, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old made a move from Uruguayan giants Atletico Penarol this summer and has been training with the first team. Speaking to Manchester United's official website about the player, the Manchester United manager said:

"He’ll need a few games in the reserves, of course, to try to find his feet in a new country. It’s been very positive so far, and he’s someone we’ll be patient with, and we’ll give him time to settle in and get used to us. You’ll see him in the reserves probably in the next game."

The right-winger played 90 minutes for Manchester United's reserve side against Everton. After a quiet 45 minutes, the Uruguayan showed his qualities on the ball in the second half.

Speaking after that game, Manchester United reserve team manager Neil Wood said about Pellistri:

"It was “welcome to England'! But it was great for him to get 90 minutes on the pitch and a first taste of English football. I’m sure he can build from this experience."

Manchester United asked for the Everton game to be postponed to Sunday

Manchester United will aim to break a poor run of form in the Premier League when they take on Everton on Saturday.

United travel to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League groups stage on Wednesday before they return to domestic commitments.

Marcus Rashford in the Champions League so far this season:



⏲️ 117 minutes

⚽ 4 goals



An unbelievable start. #UCL pic.twitter.com/5iREJAD2oF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 4, 2020

The Manchester United manager has revealed that the club had requested the Everton game to be rescheduled to Sunday so that the players could get some adequate rest, but the same was rejected by the Premier League. Speaking on Tuesday, the former Manchester United striker said in this regard:

"It might have an impact on the team selection and subs we make depending on the game, of course. 12.30pm on a Saturday doesn’t help us, but that’s what the Champions League gives to you. It gives you a challenge because you want to be in this competition playing in midweek and we’ve just got to take it as it comes. We asked for a Sunday game, but there was absolutely no help to get that."