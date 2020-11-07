Manchester United News Roundup: Two players injured from the Everton game, Solskjaer slams the Premier League for ignoring request - 7th November 2020 

Manchester United battled back against Everton from a goal down to win 3-1. The Red Devils were led by Bruno Fernandes who scored two and set up one more to help United pick up the third victory of the season.

Two Manchester United stars injured in the game against Everton

Manchester United manager Solskjaer confirmed defender Luke Shaw has picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Everton. The English defender who set up United's first goal has been one of the better players this season.

Bruno Fernandes since making his Premier League debut [league rank]:



🥉 188 passes into the box

🥉 49 chances created

🥈 20 goals + assists

🥇 9 assists



A poor choice of scapegoat. 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/5CiB9iXALU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 5, 2020

Marcus Rashford also picked up a shoulder injury in the dying minutes of the game, as he was pushed to the ground by left-back Lucas Digne. The severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United scores his team's third goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams the Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed the Premier League for the fixture schedule handed to the club. The Red Devils played Istanbul Başakşehir in midweek, and only came back to England on Thursday, to prepare for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Attempt is made to 'lighten the mood' about Fernandes's performance. Solskjaer: 'I don’t really want to lighten the mood. Very happy with Bruno and the performance. It (fixture scheduling)'s such a serious issue in the times we're in that we don't look after these players.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 7, 2020

"It was an impossible kick-off time we were handed today. How can you expect players to perform to the best of their ability when you set us up for 12.30? It’s an absolute joke. How can you defend the product, and the quality of the product? You could see in the first half today we were excellent then the second half, of course, we were tired," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"We tried a month ago to move this game, why not? What sense is there for us to play Saturday when you can play us on Sunday and then there is an international break. We want to see football with quality and our boys were set up to fail today with the schedule. They need to take a step back, think twice and dwell upon the times we’re in," he added.

"I pushed my club to really fight for this kick-off time in this one, to give us at least half a chance. There are too many serious injuries in the Premier League already - not just on my team, on all teams - because mental fatigue and physical fatigue are a factor. We want this product to be the best in the world and it is at times. But we don’t want it to harm the players," Solkskjaer signed off.