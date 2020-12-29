Manchester United News Roundup: United promote a 16-year-old to the first team along with 4 others, Solskjaer hints at a new contract for a superstar - 28th December 2020 

Manchester United's busy Christmas schedule continues as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford. The Red Devils put six past Leeds United the last time they were at home in the 2020-21 Premier League.

On that note, here is the latest Manchester United news as on 28th December 2020.

Manchester United promote five youngsters to the first-team, including a 16-year-old

Facundo Pellistri (right) of Manchester United

The Red Devils have a busy fixture schedule ahead, as they remain in contention in four competitions.

Manchester United promoted five youngsters - Shola Shoretire, Facundo Pellistri, Ethan Laird, Anthony Elanga and Will Fish - to their first team ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves, according to Mail Online. All these players have impressed with the club's U23 team this season.

Shoretire is just 16 years old and is able to play across the front three, similar to Elanga and Pellistri. Fish is a centre-back who has partnered Teden Mengi impressively for the U23s this season. Laird is a right-back who is known for his output in the final third.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was back in training after missing the last two games for the club.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at a contract extension for Edinson Cavani

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani might get a contract extension at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract with the club that has an option to extend it for an additional year. Solskjaer said in this regard:

"At the moment, it looks like he’s got a few years left in him, so I wouldn’t say anything else. He has made a great impact when he’s come here, so let’s focus on improving everyone as well. But he’s got a few years left in him."

Edinson Cavani has mostly been restricted to starts from the bench, but Solskjaer believes that that could change as the busy season progresses:

"He is definitely a starter. You don’t classify a player of that quality as anything else. We have got plenty of starters, more than 11 starters, and that’s the thing when you are at Manchester United. You should believe, trust in yourself. I trust him; I trust my players ,and we’ve got good competition for places. He’ll probably start more games than he will not start."