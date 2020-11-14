Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Manchester United News Roundup: United want 21-year-old Portuguese centre-back, Deschamps explains Pogba's poor form - 14th November 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 14 Nov 2020, 20:34 IST
News
Advertisement

Manchester United went into the international break with a morale-boosting away win at Goodison Park against Everton. The Red Devils return to Premier League action on 21st November at home to West Brom.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 14th November 2020.

Manchester United want Portuguese defender David Carmo

According to ESPN, Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting Braga defender David Carmo. A left-footed centre-back who is known for his aerial prowess, Carmo has also attracted attention from Serie A clubs AS Roma and Fiorentina. 

Manchester United have struggled defensively this season, shipping in 14 goals in just 7 games. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to offload the likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones and is unable to add new talent to the squad. United will hope homegrown talents Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi can step up to the plate if required this season. 

Didier Deschamps admits Paul Pogba is not in the best form

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba played the best part of an hour for France in their loss to Finland in a friendly game. The midfielder wasn't up to his usual standards and was under the scrutiny of the media after the game. 

Advertisement
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Pogba has not been in the best form for Manchester United as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring the midfield pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred to Pogba. The former Juventus man contracted the COVID-19 virus before the start to the campaign and has failed to hit the ground running this season. 

Speaking after the Finland game, Deschamps said:

Advertisement
"He's not in his best form, of course. I knew that before the game. This match was meant to give him some rhythm. He knew that he would only play for an hour. It's hard to remember to be positive. Obviously, he's not in one of his better periods."
"All players who have a club situation that is not positive are also impacted mentally. I know him well enough and it can happen at some points. Periods like this can happen. He (Pogba) has knowledge at the highest level and the pride and the spirit to be able to answer his critics," said Deschamps.
Published 14 Nov 2020, 20:34 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी