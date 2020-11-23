Manchester United News Roundup: United to be without 3 players for their Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir, Solskjaer not worried about a key striker's form - 23rd November 2020  

Manchester United picked up their first home league win of the season against West Bromwich Albion despite not playing well. The Red Devils now take on Turkish champions İstanbul Basaksehir in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday. On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 23rd of November, 2020.

Manchester United to be without three players for their Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United's Luke Shaw beats Joelinton to the ball.

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard for their Champions League game against İstanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Luke Shaw picked up a hamstring injury in the away win against Everton before the international break. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer expects his left-back to be back in action in four weeks. He said as much in this regard:

"I hope nearer to four weeks, but with hamstrings, you can’t risk anything, and he’s still not training with us, hopefully, near four but more likely close to six."

Phil Jones is still rehabilitating after the injury he picked up towards the end of last season. Jesse Lingard, who had just returned from a calf injury, is self-isolating after a COVID-19 scare.

"Jesse is still self-isolating because he’s been in contact with a COVID positive (person). He’ll be back soon. Apart from that, we have one or two little niggles that we’ll have to make a decision on towards the end."

French midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to return to the Manchester United playing XI after an ankle injury he picked up during the international break. The 27-year-old missed last weekend's Premier League game at home to West Bromwich Albion.

"I hope Paul is going to be available. He trained this morning. It's still uncomfortable, and (he had) some pain, so we’ll make a decision on that in the morning (on Tuesday)."

Ole Gunnar Solskjer urges Anthony Martial to be calm in front of goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Anthony Martial to be calm in front of goal despite the embattled striker's recent struggles. Despite playing relatively well, Martial has failed to hit the target for the Red Devils in the league this season.

In Europe, though, Anthony Martial has scored twice in three games. The Frenchman scored 23 goals in all competitions last season for Manchester United

"Anthony did really develop last season. I thought he made big strides towards becoming the striker we know he can be. But Anthony is no different from other players in our team (in) that he's not had a pre-season as normal, and he's working to get to his peak form," said Solskjaer.

The Manchester United manager continued in this regard:

"Obviously, he lost three games – or three-and-a-half, almost four games – because he had a three-game suspension and it (the sending-off) was very early in the Tottenham game. So, he's lost a bit of football. Too much football. He scored against Basaksehir last time (with) a good header, so we hope that he's just going to continue working hard to get to his best again."