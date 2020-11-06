Manchester United News Roundup: Wonderkid compared to Xavi & Iniesta by national team manager, Ex-player critical of United's defending - 6th November 2020

Manchester United will look to turn things around in the Premier League game against Everton. The Red Devils are 15th in the league after six games, their worst start since the 1973-74 season.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 6th November 2020

Manchester United youngster compared to Barcelona legends

Manchester United youngster Ethan Galbraith has been compared to Barcelona midfield legends Xavi and Iniesta, by Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough.

Michael Tait of Aston Villa runs with the ball under pressure from Ethan Galbraith of Man United

Galbraith made his first-team debut last season's Europa League and featured in United's only pre-season game against Aston Villa. The 19-year-old is a deep-lying playmaker with a brilliant range of passing.

Commenting on the youngster, who has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming international break, Baraclough said:

"Ethan, over the last six months, we’ve seen a maturity in his play and the way he goes about his work day to day. He’s excellent with the Under-21s and he’s a different type of player to anyone we’ve got in the senior squad. He has earned his right with the way he has gone about his play for the last six months."

Not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s our little [Andres] Iniesta or Xavi, someone who can get on the ball and manipulate the ball and find positive passes. One the coming years, he will give us a different flavour to the squad. "

Dimitar Berbatov slams Manchester United defense

Dimitar Berbatov was left disappointed by the Manchester United defense in the Champion's League game against İstanbul Başakşehir. The Red Devils conceded two goals on the counter in the first half.

Ole in response to whether he is feeling pressure:



"You're a top coach or manager when you win and bad when you lose because that's the last game you played.



Every game of football becomes history quickly and we need to go into Goodison Park in a positive frame of mind." — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) November 6, 2020

"The performances of Manchester United players last night weren't what they should be, it was very bad. I never really know what to say about these performances, because there's no explanation. One week, 5-0 Leipzig, brilliant, next week, this. It makes no sense. It's why last week I said we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves, and why consistency is so important."

Berbatov expressed his displeasure with the result and the manner in which the goals were conceded.

"The first goal especially, I can't even describe how bad that was. Demba Ba isn't Usain Bolt, and they still couldn't catch him. It was awful to watch. Simple things like positioning, and knowing who is back and who is not, players should know this. I've seen more than once now these guys not covering each other, simple things."