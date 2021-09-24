Manchester United next match: When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action on Saturday, September 25 against Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Red Devils were unceremoniously knocked out of the League Cup on Wednesday by West Ham United.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in the third round cup tie as he was rested by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With the Premier League giants suffering a shock 1-0 defeat in their last outing, Solskjaer will now demand a strong reaction from his players on Saturday.

The early kick-off at Old Trafford will coincide with Chelsea versus Manchester City at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League returns with a bang. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be fresh and eager to continue his stellar start for Manchester United. The 36-year-old has netted four goals in three appearances across all competitions since returning to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer hypes up Cristiano Ronaldo-Cavani link-up at Manchester United

Ahead of the meeting with Aston Villa, Solskjaer could not hold back his excitement while talking about a potential link-up between Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. The Manchester United boss claimed the partnership between the two could work well for the club.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Solskjaer stated:

"It's exciting and exciting to see those two together, I'm sure that'll be a good partnership as well.

"We see teams dropping deep against us, not giving space in behind and they're two boys you'd like to see in that scenario, I can see those two working well together."

Notably, Cavani allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to take up his preferred no. 7 jersey at Manchester United after his blockbuster return this summer. The Portuguese has since thanked Cavani for the gesture. Although they are yet to start together for Manchester United, fans are confident Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani will be making an impact for the club.

With the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Manchester United have assembled a star-studded squad for the ongoing season. Another trophyless season could be deemed unforgivable by the Old Trafford faithful.

As things stand, Manchester United are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table. However, they sit third due to their rivals' superior goal difference. It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo and company can replace either Chelsea or Liverpool above them in the points table this weekend.

Edited by Nived Zenith