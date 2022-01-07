Manchester United have ‘no plans’ to complete signing of 21-year-old in January: Reports

Numerous reports have recently linked River Plate's 21-year-old attacker Julian Alvarez to Manchester United. However, the Manchester Evening News reveals that the Red Devils have no plans to sign the Argentine.

Alvarez has been enjoying a stellar season in Argentina. His 18 goals and seven assists from 21 appearances have helped River Plate top the Argentine Primera Division. Alvarez has five senior caps for his country and has a release clause of just €20m.

Naturally, this has seen him tipped to make a huge leap to some of the top European sides.

MEN Sport reported that a source close to the transfer dealings at Carrington rubbished such claims, saying:

"There is nothing in the reports at all".

Manchester United may not need a striker right now since they are well stocked in this department. Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can all lead the line. Hence spending €20m on a young forward could see the rationale for letting Daniel james leave for Leeds United last summer questioned.

However, the transfer market changes rather quickly and Manchester United's depth in attack may not survive the summer. Anthony Martial's agent has already made it clear that his client will leave Old Trafford in January. Meanwhile Cavani has also been reported to be keen to move on owing to a lack of minutes.

Although Ralf Rangnick moved in to quickly quash any further talks regarding Cavani's transfer this winter, the veteran Uruguayan's contract expires in the summer. So it's a question of 'when' and not 'if' Manchester United will have to splash the cash to find a striker as prolific as Cavani.

Should Manchester United decide sign Alvarez, they will have to battle other top sides

Julian Alvarez - River Plate v Racing Club - Torneo Liga Profesional 2021

If Alvarez makes the switch to Manchester United, he will join an elite list of Argentine players to play for the Red Devils. This includes Juan Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Heinze, Carlos Tevez, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo.

The forward has also been linked to Juventus, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and other European clubs.

Speaking in 2020, Alvarez expressed his desire to play in Europe. He told Radio La Red:

"Playing in Europe is most people's dream because of those leagues' quality and what it means to be at those clubs. But I am taking it easy. Obviously I talk to my agent and my family, but I know I have to stay focused on what I'm doing. Later the time will come, through the work I am doing."

He added:

"On the Playstation I play with Barcelona or Manchester City."

If Manchester United move for Alvarez in the near future, they'll have to dissuade him from admiring their "noisy neighbors".

