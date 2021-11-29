"Manchester United now ready to announce Ralf Rangnick's appointment" - Fabrizio Romano confirms announcement is imminent

Manchester United are now set to officially announce Ralf Rangnick as their new manager. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the paperwork has been completed and an announcement is imminent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Two years ‘consultancy’ role confirmed. He’ll have an influence on new manager decision & contracts expiring in the summer. Manchester United have official contracts and paperworks now ready to announce Ralf Rangnick appointment as interim coach - deal until June. 🔴 #MUFC Two years ‘consultancy’ role confirmed. He’ll have an influence on new manager decision & contracts expiring in the summer. Manchester United have official contracts and paperworks now ready to announce Ralf Rangnick appointment as interim coach - deal until June. 🔴 #MUFCTwo years ‘consultancy’ role confirmed. He’ll have an influence on new manager decision & contracts expiring in the summer.

Manchester United have been on the hunt for a new manager since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just over a week ago. In a farewell video released by the former manager, the club noted that they would look to appoint an interim coach and then move for their managerial targets in the summer.

Several names in management had been linked with the interim manager role at Manchester United. Nevertheless, United moved with the same clarity of purpose as they did in the transfer window. Ralf Rangnick's appointment was imminent within a few days of the job being available, with United only taking time out to negotiate with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Ralf Rangnick will stay on in a consultancy role after his stint as interim manager expires in June. He is expected to have an initial two-year 'consultancy' role with the club, Fabrizio Romano has also claimed.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCTalks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK. https://t.co/VA3XSb0eef

The German has also been given a strong influence on the new manager's decision and contracts expiring in the summer. Manchester United will be hoping that Ralf Rangnick, renowned for his success with the Red Bull project, can help revitalize a struggling United squad.

Ralf Rangnick will close the gap: Bastien Schweinsteiger on Manchester United

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

According to former Manchester United star Bastien Schweinsteiger, Manchester United is not yet capable of challenging for the Premier League title. However, that could change with Ralf Rangnick's arrival. Rangnick, who is seen as the godfather of German football, will likely provide United faithful with gegenpressing and high-tempo attacks.

Schweinsteiger believes that Ralf Rangnick will close the gap for Manchester United. He said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Chelsea’s game style has the quality to definitely win titles this season. Manchester United is not yet there but with Ralf Rangnick, the gap will be closed. Good luck for the next games Chelsea FC and Man United!"

Edited by Ritwik Kumar