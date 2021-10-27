"Manchester United are miles behind the top 3" - Former footballer Alan Brazil discusses why the Red Devils are frequently left exposed

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Alan Brazil believes Manchester United are a long way behind Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in terms of style of play and form. Brazil has claimed the Red Devils are getting 'exposed' because of their midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay.

United's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday has led to the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer receiving heavy criticism from fans and pundits. The Red Devils have suffered a massive dip in form in recent weeks which has seen them lose four of their last seven games in all competitions.

Manchester United's defensive midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay have been slammed for their dismal performances this season. Alan Brazil has pointed to their poor form as the main reason for United's struggles.

"I still think Manchester United are miles behind the top 3," Alan Brazil told talkSPORT. "The midfield is not good enough. McTominay is a great sitter but Fred is not the answer. He's just not good enough."

Despite signing Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to get the best out of his United squad. It has led to fans demanding he be sacked by the club in the near future.

The Norwegian has reportedly been given three games to prove he can turn things around at Old Trafford. Manchester United's next three games are against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City. A failure to get the desired results is likely to see Manchester United parting ways with the 48-year-old.

Manchester United need to sign a defensive midfielder in January

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Scott McTominay and Fred have often left United's defense exposed, and have been over-run and out-muscled by a number of opposing midfielders this season.

Paul Pogba's dip in form and lack of desire is also a major source of concern for the club. Nemanja Matic lacks the pace and mobility to cope with top-quality opposition in the Premier League.

Manchester United must therefore sign a defensive midfielder in January if they want to turn things around this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee