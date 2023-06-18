Manchester United to offer superstar a massive £375,000-a-week deal as they eye contract extension: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to hand Marcus Rashford a bumper new contract, worth £375,000-a-week.

Rashford, 25, relished his best season in terms of offensive output last time around, netting 30 goals in 56 matches across all competitions for the Old Trafford side. He also contributed 11 assists in 4300 minutes of first-team action.

The Red Devils have been keen to tie the 52-cap England international, who scored just five times during the 2021-22 campaign, down to a new contract for quite a while. They are unwilling to lose the star on a free transfer in 2024.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are set to almost double their academy graduate's weekly wage to retain his services. They are keen to offer the player £375,000-per-week to also ward off transfer interest from other clubs.

Rashford, who made his senior-team debut in 2015, is said to be regarded as a core offensive member for Erik ten Hag's side. He was crucial to his team's top-four finish in the Premier League last season and their EFL Cup glory.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also reportedly set to offer David de Gea a new contract with his current deal set to expire on June 30. They are prepared to hand the shot-stopper Rashford's current salary of £200,000-per-week.

In case De Gea is reluctant to take a pay-cut, the Red Devils have already earmarked a few potential replacements. They are reportedly keeping tabs on Porto's Diogo Costa, Brentford's David Raya and Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Christian Eriksen makes bold claims about Manchester United target

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, Christian Eriksen backed Rasmus Hojlund to join Manchester United. He elaborated:

"I can see him at Manchester United, but I haven't recommended him to Ten Hag. He is a fantastic guy and a good player and has really developed brilliantly at Atalanta. What the club ends up doing... I will not be able to answer."

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Red Devils due to his fine performances last campaign. He scored 16 goals and contributed seven assists in just 2551 minutes of first-team action for Atalanta and Sturm Graz.

According to the Daily Mail, Atalanta have raised Hojlund's price tag from £52 million to £86 million amid increasing interest from the 20-time English champions. They are looking for a club-record fee for the four-cap Denmark star.

United currently have Anthony Martial as their first team striker. Marcus Rashford can also play the number nine role but is better suited attacking from the left wing.

