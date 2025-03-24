Manchester United to offload 10 stars next summer as Ruben Amorim plots massive squad overhaul: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on overhauling their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Mail Sport, the Red Devils are expecting 10 departures as they look to improve the squad.

The money is expected to be reinvested in signing a proven goalscorer, with the side already expressing interest in Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, among others. Further, Ruben Amorim's side will also look to sign a winger with many of their attacking options expected to leave.

Wingers Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho are among the frontrunners to be sold by Manchester United. Rashford is currently on loan with Aston Villa and has impressed, but the report claims that the player's relationship with the club is strained and they could sell him.

Sancho, meanwhile, is currently on loan at Chelsea. The Blues have a £25 million buy obligation, but recent reports have revealed a £5 million penalty to cancel the obligation. Finally, Antony has played a starring role at Real Betis and that could motivate the side to find an exit for him.

Alongside the trio, Casemiro is also on the selling block. Fellow midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract is up and will not be renewed and a similar fate is expected for defender Victor Lindelof. Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are expected to announce their retirements at the end of the season.

Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has struggled to impress and could search for a move away in search of regular game time. Tyrell Malacia is on loan at PSV Eindhoven, who have an option to make the deal permanent.

Finally, Luke Shaw's persistent injury issues have led Manchester United to make the decision to move him and should an interested buyer arise, the ex-Southampton man will also leave Old Trafford.

Manchester United star garnering interest from Saudi Pro League: Reports

Onana could leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could leave the side for the Middle East this summer. According to the Sun, the shot-stopper has drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League.

After a €50 million move from Inter Milan, the Cameroon international has had an up-and-down time between the sticks for the Red Devils. Notably, his saving technique has caught some flak and he has made some costly errors amidst a terrible season for the side.

Manchester United have already earmarked Lille's Lucas Chevalier and Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens as possible replacements. They are set to face competition for both from Manchester City, who could also see starting goalkeeper Ederson leave for the Saudi Pro League.

