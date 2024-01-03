Manchester United could offload Raphael Varane to fund transfer for in-form 27-year-old star: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload Raphael Varane in order to secure funds to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January (via SPORTbible).

The former Real Madrid defender has made just seven Premier League starts this season. He was dropped to the bench on multiple occasions by Erik ten Hag, who has preferred Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of the Frenchman.

Varane joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 on a reported £42.7 million deal. Since then, he has made 79 appearances, bagging two goals and an assist. As per the aforementioned report, Manchester United would need to sell Varane to sign Guirassy in order to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

The 27-year-old Bundesliga striker has a reported £15.2 million release clause, which could prove to be a bargain given his current form. He has netted 17 goals in 14 matches this season. Guirassy joined the German outfit from Stade Rennais on a permanent €9 million deal this summer after spending a season-long loan at Stuttgart.

Ten Hag's side are reportedly in the market for a striker, given Rasmus Hojlund's frustrating start to life in the Premier League. After his reported €73.9 million move from Atalanta to Old Trafford in the summer, the Denmark international has netted just once in 15 league appearances.

His worrying form could prompt Manchester United's management to bring in a suitable second choice this January. Guirassy has scored 33 goals from 44 matches across competitions for Stuttgart.

Manchester United in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a loan deal for Jadon Sancho - Reports

Jadon Sancho (via Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly negotiating a loan deal for outcast Jadon Sancho to join Borussia Dortmund in January (via The Guardian). The Red Devils winger has made just three substitute appearances this season, racking up a total playing time of 76 minutes.

Sancho was left out of Erik ten Hag's squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal on September 3 due to the former's poor performances in training. Sancho hit back on his X account (formerly Twitter), claiming the reason to be untrue.

Although the 23-year-old attacker took down the story soon after, he has not appeared for the Red Devils ever since. Amid these circumstances, Sancho is being linked with a return to his former German employers.

The attacker joined Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 on a reported £73 million move. However, he's failed to impress at Old Trafford, bagging just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances across competitions.