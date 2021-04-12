Manchester United open negotiations to sign Brazilian wonderkid - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fluminese midfielder Matheus Martinelli in the summer. Martinelli made his debut for the Brazilian club this season and has become a regular starter.

According to Gobo Esporte, Manchester United will look to sign Matheus Martinelli with one eye on the future. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and new sporting director and former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher are keen to sign young players to develop a squad for the future.

Martinelli has been one of the breakout stars in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, making eleven appearances and scoring eleven goals for Fluminese. The 19-year-old has reportedly been heavily scouted by Manchester United over the last year, which has led the Red Devils to begin talks over a deal for the youngster.

One of the top priorities of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been to identify and develop the club's young players. The Norwegian has given chances to the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandom Williams, and Tegen Mengi over the last couple of seasons.

The club have continued to sign young talents over the last few transfer windows. United even recently signed teenagers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo. While the former is on loan at Alaves, Amad Diallo is currently a member of the senior squad and has gone on to make four appearances for the club this season.

Manchester United could reduce their spending by investing in youth products like Mattheus Martinelli

Manchester United, like most of Europe's elite clubs, are wary of spending big money in the upcoming transfer window as they deal with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has forced a number of clubs to find solutions within their youth academies.

Arsenal have made an approach for Fluminense's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martinelli, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

Manchester United were in desperate need of a forward when they promoted Mason Greenwood to the senior squad. Greenwood has since become a regular in the starting line-up as has even received a call-up to the England squad. The club will sign Mattheus Martinelli with the hope that he can develop into a star midfielder for the future.