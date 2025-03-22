Manchester United open talks with 19-year-old Premier League ace ahead of summer move: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have reportedly started talks with Southampton to sign English midfielder Tyler Dibling this summer. The Red Devils are determined to complete Dibling's deal soon because other Premier League sides also look forward to securing the 19-year-old's services.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Tyler Dibling while West Ham United are preparing a contract for the 19-year-old. Manchester United have been eyeing the English defender's development for the last few months and are impressed by his performance.

The Southampton academy graduate made his full Premier League debut on September 14 last year against Manchester United. Since then, he has played 35 games for the Saints, scoring four and assisting two goals. His contract with Southampton expires in the summer of 2027, and the side could sell Dibling if they receive a decent offer.

The Red Devils were also eager to sign Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda but the 17-year-old is reluctant to leave Portugal until the summer of 2026. According to the Daily Mail, Enzo Maresca has persuaded the Portuguese midfielder to join Chelsea over United.

Ruben Amorin sees Dibling as a potential alternative to the Sporting Wonderkid and the 19-year-old's Premier League experience will also come in handy for the Red Devils.

Manchester United icon urges the team to sign Bundesliga star

Netherlands v Spain - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg One - Source: Getty

Former Dutch defender Jaap Stam wants Manchester United to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. Stam thinks Frimpong would be a valuable addition to Ruben Amorin's side because the Dutchman offers versatility and can also play as an attacker.

Jaap Stam told Makthavare.se (via Metro):

"Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right finger and a right back. He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create for his team-mates. I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play or the right-hand side."

Stam further added:

"The only issue might be if the club don't want to continue bringing in Dutch players going forward. But he has a lot of quality and is doing so well in a tough division in Germany, I think he would be a great fit for the system at United."

Frimpong played a crucial role in Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen last season. In 47 games, the 24-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists.

Continuing his form, the Dutchman has 15 goal contributions in 40 matches this season. His current contract with Leverkusen expires in the summer of 2028. Frimpong has a release clause of reported €40 million.

