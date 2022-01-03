Manchester United outcast in contention to play first Premier League game in 2 years amidst injury crisis before Wolves clash - Reports

According to reports, Harry Maguire will be unavailable for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday due to injury.

With Eric Bailly also injured and Victor Lindelof recovering from COVID-19, Phil Jones could be back in contention for the game. Jones last played in the Premier League in January' 20 against Burnley, a game United lost 2-0 at home. He has not played in any competition since then because of a persistent knee injury.

Meanwhile, Maguire played the full 90 minutes in United's 3-1 win over Burnley on Thursday. However, he seemed to pick up an injury in that game. Bailly partnered Maguire at the start of the match, but had to be subbed off in the 66th minute by Raphael Varane. The extent of the player's injury is still unknown.

utdreport @utdreport @lauriewhitwell] Harry Maguire is out injured for #mufc 's match against Wolves tonight after picking up a problem #mulive Harry Maguire is out injured for #mufc's match against Wolves tonight after picking up a problem #mulive [@lauriewhitwell]

Hence, Phil Jones could be an option for interim manager Ralf Rangnick in Manchester United's clash against Wolves. The English defender has made just three appearances this season, all for the U-23 side. Reportedly, Jones has impressed Rangnick in training.

Meanwhile, Rangnick could also play Nemanja Matic in the centre-back position. However, the German coach has preferred Matic as a defensive midfielder thus far.

Manchester United need to win against Wolves to continue pushing for a top-four place

Manchester United currently sit in seventh position in the Premier League table, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal. A win against Wolves will take them level on points with fifth-placed West Ham United. However, United will have one game in hand.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the Premier League. The Red Devils need all three points to bolster their case for a top-four finish this season. dlvr.it/SGQLY8 Manchester United are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the Premier League. The Red Devils need all three points to bolster their case for a top-four finish this season. dlvr.it/SGQLY8

Hence, it is crucial Manchester United take the opportunity to climb up the Premier League standings. After Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, the race for the top four has swung wide open again.

However, Wolves won't be an easy fixture for Manchester United. Considering their defensive injuries, playing against the likes of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore could be a tough task.

Also Read Article Continues below

After Wolves, United will face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on January 10th at Old Trafford. They will then face Villa again, this time in the Premier League, on January 15th at Villa Park.

Edited by Bhargav