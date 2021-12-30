Manchester United outcast emerges as January solution for Barcelona if they look to replace Ousmane Dembele: Reports

Manchester United's estranged forward Anthony Martial has emerged as a possible Barcelona target should Ousmane Dembele leave, as per RMC Sport.

The 24-year-old's contract negotiations with the Catalans broke down after he refused to take a pay cut and Joan Laporta also disapproved of his exorbitant wage demands.

A departure is almost certain now, with a January exit also likely as Dembele is being pursued by several top clubs. As his replacement, Barcelona could make contact with Martial, whose Manchester United days seem numbered.

He's played only 202 minutes in the Premier League this season across seven games, scoring once and is seeking pastures anew.

utdreport @utdreport @gerardromero] Anthony Martial's representative has offered the player to Barcelona, knowing how the Ousmane Dembelé situation is #mulive Anthony Martial's representative has offered the player to Barcelona, knowing how the Ousmane Dembelé situation is #mulive [@gerardromero]

La Liga outfit Sevilla have expressed interest in the 26-year-old but saw their loan offer rejected by Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been reluctant to let any player leave on loan and also demanded Martial's wages be paid in full as well as an additional loan fee.

However, with the move now stalled, Barcelona's chances of signing the Frenchman have been boosted.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is also rumored to be a target as the Moroccan is reportedly unhappy with a role on the bench.

Football For All @FootballlForAll



Via 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Hakim Ziyech, Anthony Martial and Bryan Gil have been offered by their representatives to BarcelonaVia @gerardromero 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Hakim Ziyech, Anthony Martial and Bryan Gil have been offered by their representatives to BarcelonaVia @gerardromero

Tottenham Hotspur's Bryan Gil is another player linked with Barcelona as the youngster has struggled to nail down a starting berth in North London. Either way, it promises to be a busy winter transfer window for Barcelona.

Barcelona return to action from the winter break this Sunday against Mallorca in La Liga.

Barcelona or no Barcelona, Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United

Martial arrived at Manchester United as a promising 20-year-old who also famously scored on his debut against Liverpool.

However, he hasn't been able to reach the heights that were expected of him and has fallen out of favor at the club.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed in a conversation he recently had with the player that Martial had expressed his desire to leave.

Also Read Article Continues below

At 26, the Frenchman is entering the prime of his career and must head through the exit door to resurrect his career, whether it's at Barcelona or elsewhere.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava